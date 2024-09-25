Mbappe scores again as Real Madrid edge out Alaves

Menu ›
Sports
Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Kylian Mbappe netted his fifth goal in as many matches, showcasing his impressive debut season with Real Madrid, as the team held off a late rally to secure a victory over Deportivo Alaves.
Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the game, followed by Mbappe, who scored with a well-placed shot after receiving a pass from Jude Bellingham.
Rodrygo extended the lead shortly after halftime, but Carlos Benavidez managed to score for the visitors in the 85th minute.
Read full article
Source: BBC