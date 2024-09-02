Mbappe scores first two La Liga goals in Real Madrid win

Kylian Mbappe

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe scored his first two La Liga goals for Real Madrid in their 2-0 win over Real Betis.

He opened the scoring with a finish from Federico Valverde’s backheel and added a second from the penalty spot after being fouled by Rui Silva.



Mbappe had struggled in his previous three La Liga appearances but found his form here, having taken the most shots (26) in Europe's top leagues.

Despite Real Betis’ early chances, including a missed header by Abde Ezzalzouli and a save from Vitor Roque, Madrid remained unbeaten in the league, though they trail Barcelona by four points.



