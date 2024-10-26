Mbeumo scores winner as Brentford beat Ipswich in thriller

Bryan Mbeumo scored deep into added time as Brentford beat Ipswich

Source: BBC

In a breathtaking encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Bryan Mbeumo emerged as the hero for Brentford, scoring a dramatic winner in the dying moments of the match, specifically in the 96th minute. This late goal capped off an exhilarating game that saw Brentford secure a remarkable 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League.





