McKennie back in Juventus training for Champions League with shoulder support

Weston McKennie

Source: Football Italia

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie participated in group training with Juventus while wearing shoulder support, indicating he should be ready for tomorrow's Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart.

He was absent from Saturday's match against Lazio due to a minor muscle concern, but recent training footage suggests that his issues may be different.

McKennie rejoined the team for training on Monday, just before the crucial game.



