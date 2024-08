The match showcased the new facility's readiness to host future games

Medeama Sporting Club inaugurated the newly-built T&A Stadium with a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in an exhibition match on Friday.

Constructed by Gold Fields, the stadium will serve as Medeama's home ground for the 2023/24 Ghanaian football season.

The match showcased the new facility's readiness to host future games, including the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



