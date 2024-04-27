Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor anticipates epic clash against Asante Kotoko

Nebojsa Kapor

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor emphasized the importance of their upcoming week 28 match against Asante Kotoko as a crucial game for the club.

The highly awaited showdown is scheduled to occur at the Akoon Park on Saturday afternoon.



Positioned 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points after 27 games, Medeama is preparing diligently for this significant fixture.



Kapor recognized the strength of their adversaries, remarking, "It is a very important game and they are a formidable opponent, one of the finest in the Ghana Premier League.

This presents a great challenge for everyone facing them." Kapor conveyed his team's enthusiasm for the impending match, seeing it as a chance to showcase their abilities and dedication to their fans.



"We are thrilled about this opportunity and we will be ready to demonstrate our skills to our supporters and validate our hard work. I am confident that we will display our full potential in this game," he concluded.