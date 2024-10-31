Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor unfazed by Hearts of Oak’s struggles

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has expressed that he is unconcerned about the difficulties faced by Hearts of Oak, emphasizing that their issues do not affect him.

Hearts of Oak has struggled this season, managing to avoid relegation in the previous two years and currently sitting in eleventh place with only nine points from eight matches, which include three losses, three draws, and two wins.



In contrast, Medeama is performing well, holding third place with 15 points. They are preparing to meet Hearts in an important match at Tarkwa’s TNA Stadium on Friday for the ninth week of the Ghana Premier League.

Kapor stated, “I always look forward to matches like this. Their position on the table doesn’t matter; it’s always a great game. We prepare as if they are the strongest team because they have talented players. I don’t know what their issues are, but that’s not my concern. My focus is on preparing our team effectively.”



Both teams are eager to bounce back, with Hearts aiming to recover from a defeat against Bibiani GoldStars and Medeama looking to improve after a draw with Aduana.