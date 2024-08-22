Medeama coach Nebosja Kapor keen on improving team’s attacking play before start of new season

The head coach of Medeama SC, Nebosja Kapor, has expressed his admiration for the dedication demonstrated by his players during the pre-season training.

While he appreciates the effort put forth by the squad, he has also conveyed his concerns regarding the team's offensive capabilities.



Kapor emphasized the necessity for improvement in the final third of the pitch as the 2024/25 football season approaches.



“I am very pleased with the players. Congratulations to all. They earned this victory. However, I am not entirely satisfied, particularly with our attacking performance. We need to discover more effective solutions in our offensive play. Continued hard work is essential, and I believe we will achieve our goals,” stated coach Nebosja Kapor.

Following their triumph in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago, Medeama SC faced challenges in the 2023/24 season.



The club's technical director, Evans Adotey, has indicated that the team's objective is to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title in the upcoming season.