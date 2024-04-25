Medeama enter race to sign Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Salifu Ibrahim

Medeama, the reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, have expressed their interest in signing Salifu Ibrahim, the midfielder for Hearts of Oak, for the upcoming season.

Ibrahim's current contract with Hearts of Oak is set to expire at the end of the season.



Since joining the team in February 2021 from Eleven Wonders, Ibrahim has proven himself to be a valuable member of the squad.



His impressive performances have caught the attention of several clubs, including Medeama.



While Accra Hearts of Oak is in discussions to keep Ibrahim at the club with a monthly salary of GHS10,000, it is reported that Ibrahim has made up his mind to leave when his contract ends.

Medeama has now joined the race to secure the 23-year-old midfielder for the 2024/25 season, offering a lucrative monthly salary of GHS20,000.



Despite interest from other clubs such as Nations FC and Asante Kotoko, Medeama appears to be the frontrunner for Ibrahim's signature if he decides to stay in the country.



Ibrahim has been a key player for Hearts of Oak this season, contributing two goals and nine assists in 27 games.