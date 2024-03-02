Medeama exits CAF Champions League after loss to CR Belouizdad

Medeama finished the group stage campaign at the bottom of Group D

Medeama SC, the current champions of the Ghana Premier League, were dealt a harsh blow in their final group stage fixture of the CAF Champions League as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against CR Belouizdad.

Algerian outfit, CR Belouizdad, dominated the game from start to finish with Raouf Benguit and Leonel Wamba scoring in the first half to give them a 2-0 lead at the break.



Lamin Jallow completed the scoring for the Algerian side six minutes before the final whistle, leaving Medeama with no chance of a comeback.



Medeama looked helpless and was outplayed in almost every area of the game, failing to put up much of a fight against the Algerian side.

The Tarkwa-based team had already been eliminated from the competition following a loss in their penultimate game to Al Ahly, and this loss to CR Belouizdad just confirmed their fate.



Medeama finished the group stage campaign at the bottom of Group D, having only managed to win one game throughout the entire tournament. Meanwhile, Al Ahly of Egypt and Tanzania’s Young Africans progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.