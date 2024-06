Medeama FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak's fate in the top-flight league hinges on Medeama SC's performance against Karela United, as they hope for a favour to avoid relegation.

The Phobians are in a tough spot and are relying on a win in their final matches to secure their spot in the league next season.

Despite the pressure from their fans, they must focus on their performance to stay afloat.



