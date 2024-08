Attacking midfielder Prince Owusu expressed his delight in joining Medeama, a Ghana Premier League team.

The 19-year-old player recently signed a three-year contract with the club after transferring from Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club.



Owusu, who is recognized for his attacking skills, has pledged to contribute his best to the team.

Medeama sees him as a valuable addition to their squad for the upcoming season.



The club is currently in Koforidua, getting ready for the new campaign set to start next month.