Medeama players denied access to pitch, team warm-up at Car Park ahead of Aduana FC match

Screenshot 20241028 103951.png Medeama SC

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Dormaa Ahenkro, a significant controversy has erupted as Medeama players were compelled to warm up in a car park after being denied entry to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park for their rescheduled Premier League match against Aduana FC on Monday morning.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live