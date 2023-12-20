Medeama set to augment squad with signing of defender Michael Enu - Reports

Michael Enu

Medeama SC are set to secure the services of former Bibiani GoldStars defender, Michael Enu, in a move during the second transfer window, according to local media reports.

The 26-year-old, known for his prowess as a right-back, joins the reigning Ghanaian champions on a free transfer after concluding his time with the Gye Nyame lads.



Following successful negotiations, Enu has inked a three-year deal with Medeama SC, committing to the club until 2027.

The talented defender, who made 29 appearances and scored 2 goals for Goldstars last season, aims to work his into the Medeama starting lineup and win favor with the fans at the Akoon Park after playing three matches this season for GoldStars.



Anticipating increased game time, Enu looks forward to contributing to Medeama SC’s success upon their return to the country from Dar El Salam, where they are currently preparing for a crucial CAF Champions League match against Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC on match-day four.