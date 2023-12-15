Medeama will buy four or five players to strengthen the squad in the second transfer window - Moses Parker

Medeama President, Moses Parker

Medeama President Moses Parker has announced the ambitious acquisition of four to five players during the upcoming second transfer window.

This proactive step, according to Parker, is a pivotal strategy to bolster the squad and propel the team toward the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.



Moses Parker, at the helm of Medeama's leadership, emphasized the significance of reinforcing the team's strength in a bid to enhance their competitive edge. The decision to secure additional talent reflects the club's commitment to making a lasting impact on the continental stage.



As the anticipation builds for the impending transfer window, football enthusiasts and Medeama supporters alike eagerly await the unveiling of the prospective signings that could potentially reshape the dynamics of the team.

"We are preparing the windows is about to open so we will get four or five players to strengthen the squad so that the remaining CAF games we will qualify to the next round to the semi-finals as we promised," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"So we are monitoring players bring in quality four or five into the team we are seriously on it," he added.