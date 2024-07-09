Medvedev beats Sinner in five sets to reach semi-finals

Medvedev is into a second straight Wimbledon semi-final

Source: BBC

Daniil Medvedev secured a hard-fought victory over Jannik Sinner in a five-set battle to advance to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second year in a row.

Sinner, the top-ranked player from Italy, had previously defeated Medvedev in their last five meetings, including the Australian Open final earlier this year.

However, Medvedev turned the tables with a 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-3 triumph after an intense match lasting over four hours on Centre Court.



