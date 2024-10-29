Meet Ruud van Nistelrooy, Man United's interim manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy is interim manager of Manchester United after the club sacked Erik ten Hag

Source: ESPN

Van Nistelrooy, who has been installed as interim head coach at Old Trafford following Erik ten Hag's dismissal as manager on Monday, earned his place in United's history books as a player as a prolific striker, scoring 150 goals in 219 appearances in a five-year period at the club before leaving in acrimonious circumstances for Real Madrid in 2006.

"In his last season, he [Van Nistelrooy] became a really difficult boy," Ferguson said in his autobiography.

"I don't think he was popular by the end. Ruud had started to mouth off all the time to [assistant manager] Carlos Queiroz about Ronaldo. There were a few stand-up confrontations."