Meet the 7ft 2in teenage Olympian set for the NBA

Maluach will start playing college basketball in the United States for Duke after the Olympics

Source: BBC

Khaman Maluach's family fled conflict-hit South Sudan when he was a child, and he grew up in Uganda.

Being 2.18m (7ft 2in) tall, Khaman says he stood out in Uganda. He was encouraged to take up basketball and then was discovered by an NBA Africa Academy scout.



At just 17 years old, he is representing South Sudan in the Olympics and is a top NBA Draft prospect.

However, before the NBA Draft he will play college basketball for Duke University in the US.



