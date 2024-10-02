Mehrez Melki takes charge of Sudan vs Ghana Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Mehrez Melki Elki

Source: Lighters Zone

Tunisian referee Mehrez Melki Elki has been appointed to officiate the Matchday 4 qualifier of the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring Sudan and Ghana. The 37-year-old central official will be supported by fellow Tunisians Khalil Hassani as Assistant I, Aymen Ismail as Assistant II, and Mohamed Yousri Bouali serving as the Fourth Referee.





