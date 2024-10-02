Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mehrez Melki takes charge of Sudan vs Ghana Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Mehrez Melki Elki.png Mehrez Melki Elki

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Tunisian referee Mehrez Melki Elki has been appointed to officiate the Matchday 4 qualifier of the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring Sudan and Ghana.

Tunisian referee Mehrez Melki Elki has been appointed to officiate the Matchday 4 qualifier of the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring Sudan and Ghana. The 37-year-old central official will be supported by fellow Tunisians Khalil Hassani as Assistant I, Aymen Ismail as Assistant II, and Mohamed Yousri Bouali serving as the Fourth Referee.



Read full article

Source: Lighters Zone