Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mendy says he was lent money by former Man City team-mates after he went broke

Benjamin Mendy 678976678987 Benjamin Mendy

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has revealed that his former teammates Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez lent him money after the club stopped paying his wages when he was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live