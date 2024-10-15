Mendy says he was lent money by former Man City team-mates after he went broke

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has revealed that his former teammates Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez lent him money after the club stopped paying his wages when he was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Mendy, who is seeking £11.5 million in unpaid wages from the club, said that after being suspended without pay in August 2021, he quickly ran out of money and had to sell his Cheshire mansion to cover legal fees and child support payments.



Mendy was cleared of all charges in 2023, but Manchester City argued that they were not obligated to continue paying him due to bail conditions preventing him from participating in team activities.



Despite this, Mendy claims in his witness statement that other first-team players, including the club captain, attended the parties he held during this time, yet they faced no repercussions.

Mendy's agent also testified that the club’s former Chief Football Operations Officer, Omar Berrada, had verbally assured him that the wages would be repaid once the trial was over, though Berrada denied making any such promise.



The tribunal hearing is expected to last two days, as Mendy fights for the unpaid wages he claims he is owed. Mendy currently plays for French side Lorient after leaving Manchester City when his contract expired in 2023.