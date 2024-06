Despite his recent form Clark has climbed from 10th to fourth in the world rankings in 2024

Source: BBC

Wyndham Clark emphasizes the importance of golfers supporting each other's mental health, especially after the tragic loss of Grayson Murray. He acknowledges the loneliness and challenges of the sport, urging players to check in on one another's well-being.





