Meslier 'heartbroken' after howler costs Leeds victory

Illan Meslier Looks At The Ground In Disbelief After Sunderland's 97th Minute Equaliser.png Illan Meslier looks at the ground in disbelief after Sunderland's 97th-minute equaliser

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Leeds United's head coach Daniel Farke revealed that goalkeeper Illan Meslier was "in tears" following a critical error that led to a draw against Sunderland.

In the dying moments of the match, specifically the 97th minute, Meslier failed to handle a ball from Alan Browne, allowing it to slip through and resulting in a 2-2 tie.

This outcome prevented Leeds from matching Sunderland's points at the top of the Championship, leaving them three points behind in third place.

