Messi will be hoping to lead his side to Copa America victory

Source: BBC

Argentina secured a 4-1 victory against Guatemala in their final Copa America warm-up game in Maryland, with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez both scoring twice.

Guatemala took an early lead with an own goal, but Messi equalized soon after.

Lautaro Martinez then scored a penalty before adding another goal from a pass by Messi in the second half.



