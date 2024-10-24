Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Messi has made the MLS greater – Columbus Crew star Yaw Yeboah

Screenshot 20241024 153902.png Lionel Messi (left) and Yaw Yeboah

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Columbus Crew winger Yaw Yeboah asserts that Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami has significantly changed Major League Soccer (MLS) in an extraordinary manner.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live