Messi hits hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0

Lionel Messi put on a masterclass performance, scoring a hat-trick as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The Argentine captain led his team to a dominant victory, netting three goals and assisting in Argentina's comprehensive demolition of Bolivia.



The win solidifies Argentina's position at the top of the qualification table as they continue to build momentum toward the 2026 World Cup.



In addition to Messi's stellar performance, the Argentine team showcased their depth and quality, with goals from other key players contributing to the resounding victory.

Bolivia struggled to contain the reigning world champions, and Messi's brilliance on the pitch made the difference as Argentina cruised to an easy win.



This hat-trick adds to Messi's incredible goal tally for his country, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.