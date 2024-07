Lionel Messi has 186 caps for Argentina

Source: BBC

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America final with a 2-0 victory against Canada, scoring in the second half to secure the win.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America final with a 2-0 victory against Canada, scoring in the second half to secure the win. Julian Alvarez and Messi were the goal scorers for Argentina, who are now in the final for the sixth time in the last eight editions of the tournament.





