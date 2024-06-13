Messi plans to finish his career with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 after leaving Paris St-Germain

Source: BBC

Lionel Messi intends to finish his career with Inter Miami - but has no plans to retire just yet.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, 36, joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) club last summer after leaving Paris St-Germain.



That followed a glittering career with Barcelona, where he won the Champions League four times, alongside 10 La Liga titles.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina has a contract with Inter Miami to 2025 with the option of a further year.



Read full article