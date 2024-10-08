Sports

Michael Baidoo handed maiden Black Stars call-up for Sudan AFCON qualifiers

Screenshot 20241008 083450.png Michael Baidoo

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Michael Baidoo has received his inaugural call-up to the Black Stars as Ghana gears up to compete against Sudan in the upcoming third and fourth rounds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 25-year-old midfielder has showcased impressive form with Swedish club IF Elfsborg, netting 10 goals and contributing three assists this season.

His standout performances have established him as a vital asset for his team, highlighted by his crucial goal in IF Elfsborg’s recent 1-0 victory over AS Roma in the Europa League.

