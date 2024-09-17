Michel Sanchez and Cristhian Stuani on Girona’s Champions League debut – “It is a pride and an honour”

Michel Sanchez

Source: Football-espana

On Wednesday, Girona's four-month wait will come to an end as they embark on their inaugural Champions League journey, which they secured in May.

Their debut match will be a challenging one, facing Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

However, head coach Michel Sanchez is confident that his team can compete with the current Ligue 1 champions, according to Sport.



Read full article