Michel Sanchez and Cristhian Stuani on Girona’s Champions League debut – “It is a pride and an honour”
Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
On Wednesday, Girona's four-month wait will come to an end as they embark on their inaugural Champions League journey, which they secured in May.
Their debut match will be a challenging one, facing Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.
However, head coach Michel Sanchez is confident that his team can compete with the current Ligue 1 champions, according to Sport.
