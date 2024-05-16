Middlesborough, Hull City and six other clubs interested in Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo

Michael Baidoo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo is attracting significant attention in the transfer market as the summer window approaches.

The Elfsborg player had an exceptional season in the Swedish Allsevnskan, helping his team secure second place in the 2023 campaign.



Baidoo's impressive performances have garnered interest from various clubs in Europe and Major League Soccer.



Reports indicate that Hull City and Middlesborough in England, as well as Leicester City, are keen on acquiring the former Ghana U20 star.

Additionally, teams such as Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros, and NEC Nijmegen are monitoring the talented player.



Luton Town FC, recently relegated from the Premier League, is also considering adding Baidoo to their squad.



Elfsborg signed Baidoo from Sandness Ulf in Norway in 2022, and he has already made an impact this season with two goals and an assist in seven matches.