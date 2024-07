Akwasi Sarpong

Source: Apexnewshub

FC Samartex, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, have officially confirmed the acquisition of Akwasi Sarpong, a defensive midfielder.

Sarpong has made the move from Skyy FC, a team in the lower division.

The 20-year-old player has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Timber Giants.



