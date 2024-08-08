Sports

Mikel Arteta coy on English Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah's future despite impressive Arsenal win

Eddie Nketiah 2023 Arsenal Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refrained from commenting on the future of English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah following the team's impressive 4-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly match on Wednesday evening.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live