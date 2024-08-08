Mikel Arteta coy on English Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah's future despite impressive Arsenal win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refrained from commenting on the future of English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah following the team's impressive 4-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly match on Wednesday evening.

"We cannot discuss matters of that nature," Arteta stated when questioned about Nketiah post-match. "He contributed some minutes today. He is a player who provides us with significant value, and we hold him in high regard. At this time, there is nothing further to address."



Nketiah began the match on the bench but was substituted during the 70th minute, taking the place of Kai Havertz. The friendly, held at the Emirates Stadium, showcased Arsenal's dominance, with goals scored by Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Havertz. Bayer Leverkusen managed to score once, with Adam Hlozak finding the net in the 76th minute.

Arsenal is set to compete against Olympique Lyon on Sunday in their final pre-season fixture before the commencement of the 2024/25 English Premier League season. Despite the ambiguity surrounding Nketiah's future, the Gunners seem to be in excellent form as they approach the new season.