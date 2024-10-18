Sports

Mikel Arteta declares Thomas Partey 'fit and ready' for Arsenal clash with Bournemouth

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey is "fit and ready" to return for the team's upcoming clash against Bournemouth.

