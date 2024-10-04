Sports

Mikel Arteta emphsises the need to manage Thoms Partey amid past injury woes

7464773.png Mikel Arteta

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta emphasized the need for cautious management of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey due to his history of injuries.

In the lead-up to the Premier League match against Southampton, Arteta acknowledged Partey's significant impact on the team and his vital role in their performance.

"He's an essential player for us, a crucial asset, and his influence is evident every week," Arteta remarked in the pre-match press briefing, underscoring Partey's importance to Arsenal's game plan.



Source: Ghanasoccernet