Mikel Arteta emphsises the need to manage Thoms Partey amid past injury woes

Sports
Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta emphasized the need for cautious management of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey due to his history of injuries.
In the lead-up to the Premier League match against Southampton, Arteta acknowledged Partey's significant impact on the team and his vital role in their performance.
"He's an essential player for us, a crucial asset, and his influence is evident every week," Arteta remarked in the pre-match press briefing, underscoring Partey's importance to Arsenal's game plan.
