Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Milan boss Paulo Fonseca fumes after loss to Fiorentina: “Everything was a penalty”

Screenshot 20241007 103703.png Paulo Fonseca

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Getfootballnewsitaly

Milan faced a 2-1 loss against Fiorentina in Florence yesterday in a thrilling match.

Notably, David de Gea earned the Man of the Match title, successfully saving two penalties from Milan, thwarting both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham.

Yacine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson found the net for Fiorentina, while Christian Pulisic scored for Milan.

Additionally, Moise Kean missed a penalty in the first half, awarded after a foul by Hernandez, who was later sent off for dissent.

Read full article

Source: Getfootballnewsitaly