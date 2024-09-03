Mir arrested on suspicion of alleged sexual assault

Mir won silver with Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Source: BBC

Spanish police announced on Tuesday that Rafa Mir, the former Wolves striker from Valencia, has been detained on allegations of sexual assault.

His club confirmed that they are "aware" of the 27-year-old Mir's arrest, and BBC Sport has learned that he was absent from the training session that day.

A representative from Spain's Civil Guard police stated to the AFP news agency, "He is under arrest for alleged sexual assault." Earlier reports regarding the player's arrest surfaced in the Spanish media on the same day.



