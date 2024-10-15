Miracle needed to save Ghana's 2025 AFCON hopes after Sudan defeat

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been severely jeopardized after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in their Group F qualifier.

This loss leaves the Black Stars in a precarious position, and they will likely need a near-miraculous turnaround in their upcoming matches to keep their AFCON dreams alive.



Sudan’s victory came through two well-executed goals that Ghana failed to answer, exposing the Black Stars’ defensive frailties and lack of cutting edge in attack.



The defeat has sent shockwaves through Ghanaian football, as the team’s qualification campaign, once full of promise, now hangs in the balance.

Coach Otto Addo and his team now face an uphill battle to secure enough points from their remaining fixtures.



With mounting pressure from fans and stakeholders, the Black Stars will need to win their upcoming matches convincingly, while also relying on other results in the group to go in their favor.



The loss has sparked calls for significant changes, with many questioning the tactics and team selections. For Ghana to make a miraculous recovery, they will need unity, discipline, and outstanding performances in their remaining qualifiers.