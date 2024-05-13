Mission to return to FIFA U-17 World Cup begins: Black Starlets primed for WAFU tournament

Black Starlets gears to win all outstanding matches to qualify for the U17 World Cup

Ghana's Black Starlets, who have not participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup since 2017, are determined to reverse their fortunes by excelling in the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament, which will commence in Ghana on May 15.

This tournament serves as a crucial pathway to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and subsequently the FIFA U-17 World Cup, making it imperative for the Black Starlets to seize this opportunity.



Placed in Group A, the talented U-17 team, under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, will face tough competition from neighboring Côte d'Ivoire and Benin.



Kingston, who was part of Ghana's U-17 team that reached the World Cup final in 1997, aims to replicate past successes with the current group of players.



With an impressive record so far, the Black Starlets have scored an impressive 46 goals and conceded only 12 in 14 matches.

Their only defeat came against Russia, which has further instilled confidence in the team's potential, as acknowledged by Kingston.



"I believe the players are currently performing at a high level, and they just need the right motivation before the tournament," Kingston expressed to Joy Sports.



"We have played 14 games, scored 46 goals, and only conceded 12. We have only been defeated once, by Russia, so I have full faith in the boys, and I am eagerly awaiting the start of the competition."



With unwavering confidence and determination, Kingston and the Black Starlets have set their sights on nothing less than victory in the highly anticipated WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.