Mixed night for Mbappe but Kante rolls back the years

Menu ›
Sports
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: BBC
Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as France beat Austria, but N'Golo Kante stole the spotlight with a vintage performance.
Mbappe scored the winner, missed an easy chance, and suffered a bloody nose injury. He was also yellow-carded for simulation, which could be costly later in the tournament.
Kante, 33, proved why he was recalled to the squad after a two-year absence, putting in a peerless shift to help France secure the win.
Despite Mbappe's antics, Kante was the real hero of the night.
Read full article
Source: BBC