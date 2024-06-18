Mixed night for Mbappe but Kante rolls back the years

Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as France beat Austria, but N'Golo Kante stole the spotlight with a vintage performance.

Mbappe scored the winner, missed an easy chance, and suffered a bloody nose injury. He was also yellow-carded for simulation, which could be costly later in the tournament.



Kante, 33, proved why he was recalled to the squad after a two-year absence, putting in a peerless shift to help France secure the win.

Despite Mbappe's antics, Kante was the real hero of the night.



