Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Mixed night for Mbappe but Kante rolls back the years

Mbappe Kante Eu Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as France beat Austria, but N'Golo Kante stole the spotlight with a vintage performance.

Mbappe scored the winner, missed an easy chance, and suffered a bloody nose injury. He was also yellow-carded for simulation, which could be costly later in the tournament.

Kante, 33, proved why he was recalled to the squad after a two-year absence, putting in a peerless shift to help France secure the win.

Despite Mbappe's antics, Kante was the real hero of the night.

Read full article

Source: BBC