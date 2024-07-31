Modern secretariat will make Hearts of Oak a prominent club in Africa - Vincent Odotei Sowah

Vincent Odotei Sowah, a member of the Hearts of Oak board, is confident that the newly inaugurated modern secretariat will elevate the club's status within Africa.

The handover ceremony occurred at the facility located in Adabraka, where the advanced building was officially presented to the board, which was chaired by Executive Chairman Togbe Afede.



The event was attended by the Managing Director, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and other board members, who conducted a tour of the facility alongside members of the media.



In remarks to reporters following the ceremony, Vincent Sowah Odotei stated, “As the board chairman mentioned, this achievement is the result of the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including patrons, the board, and supporters.



“We are extremely pleased, and this initiative is part of our strategic plan to establish Hearts of Oak as a leading club, not only in Ghana but across Africa.”

The completed facility is poised to serve as the club's business hub shortly.



Characterized as a state-of-the-art establishment, Phobia House will accommodate various club offices, representing a pioneering effort by any team in Ghana.



After a challenging previous season, Hearts of Oak is optimistic that these infrastructural advancements will inspire success in the forthcoming season.