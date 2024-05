Mohamed Diomande

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohamed Diomande, a Ghana-trained midfielder, has been called up to the Ivory Coast national team after expressing his desire to represent his birth country.

Despite being eligible to play for Ghana, Diomande has chosen to play for the Elephants.

In an interview with Malick Traore on NOSTA Foot, he stated that his dream has always been to represent Ivory Coast, the country of his parents.



