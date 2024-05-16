Mohammed Fuseini's strike secures vital win for Randers FC against Viborg

Mohammed Fuseini

In a crucial Danish Superligaen match against Viborg, Mohammed Fuseini, the Ghanaian winger for Randers FC, emerged as the hero by scoring the only goal of the game.

The match, held at Cepheus Park Randers on Wednesday, saw Fuseini display his skills by playing for an impressive 78 minutes before being substituted.



Despite Viborg having more possession, it was Randers FC who took advantage of their opportunities, with Fuseini's goal coming in the 35th minute. The 24-year-old's powerful right-footed shot from outside the box found the bottom left corner of the net, securing the victory for his team.



This win further solidifies Fuseini's exceptional season, where he has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances. His performance underscores his significance to the Randers FC squad.

On the opposing side, Malik Abubakari, Viborg's striker and another Ghanaian player, played the entire game but was unable to prevent his team from losing.



With this triumph, Randers FC will look to maintain their winning streak as they gear up to face Odense BK in their next league match on May 19th.