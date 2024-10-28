Mohammed Fuseini scores in Royale Union SG defeat to Cercle Brugge

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini scored for Royale Union SG during their 3-1 loss to Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, which was part of Round 12 of the season.

Fuseini netted the first goal in the eighth minute, giving Union SG an early advantage that they maintained until halftime.



In the second half, Cercle Brugge responded strongly, with Felipe Augusto equalizing in the 52nd minute, followed by Emmanuel Kakou scoring in the 55th minute to put them ahead.

Francis Abu and Lawrence Agyekum, both Ghanaian players, also played for Cercle Brugge, aiding in their comeback victory.



At 22 years old, Fuseini has scored four goals in 12 matches this season. Royale Union SG currently sits 10th in the league standings with 15 points after 12 games.