Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mohammed Fuseini scores in Royale Union SG defeat to Cercle Brugge

Screenshot 20241028 071913.png Mohammed Fuseini

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini scored for Royale Union SG during their 3-1 loss to Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, which was part of Round 12 of the season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live