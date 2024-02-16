Mohammed Kudus: Arsenal and Chelsea set for summer showdown over West Ham's star

Mohammed Kudus

This summer, Arsenal and Chelsea - two giants of London football - are preparing for another battle, this time over West Ham United's star player, Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been outstanding since joining West Ham, contributing nine goals and two assists in 27 appearances. His ability to score from various positions in the final third has caught the attention of both Arsenal and Chelsea.



Chelsea, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, seems particularly keen on bringing Kudus to Stamford Bridge. They have reportedly prepared a €45 million offer for the player, although West Ham's valuation of him suggests that the battle for his signature is far from over.



The Hammers are expecting a fee in the range of £50-60 million, which reflects Kudus' elevated status in the English game.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also interested in the Black Star player, but they may need to sell players before they can make an offer for him due to financial constraints.



Emile Smith Rowe has been mentioned as a potential departure. The pursuit of Kudus underscores the high stakes and fierce competition defining the Premier League, making the upcoming transfer window a period of intense speculation and excitement.



The outcome of this battle could significantly influence the fortunes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the seasons to come.