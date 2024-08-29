Mohammed Kudus Shines: Ghanaian midfielder assists in West Ham's EFL Cup victory over Bournemouth

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus played a pivotal role in West Ham's 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

Entering the match in the 74th minute as a substitute for Niclas Füllkrug, Kudus recorded his first attacking contribution of the season by providing an assist in the 88th minute, enabling Jarrod Bowen to score the winning goal.



The encounter was characterized by a balanced contest between West Ham and Bournemouth, with Bournemouth enjoying greater possession while West Ham registered more shots on target.

Despite Bournemouth's control of the ball, their inability to convert opportunities into goals was ultimately punished in the closing moments of the match.