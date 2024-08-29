Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mohammed Kudus Shines: Ghanaian midfielder assists in West Ham's EFL Cup victory over Bournemouth

Mohammed Kudus 3322 Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus played a pivotal role in West Ham's 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live