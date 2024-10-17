Sports

Mohammed Kudus: We are disappointed, frustrated with results from the Sudan games

Mohammed Kudus AFCON 23 Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus has expressed deep disappointment and frustration with the Black Stars' results in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers, particularly after the losses to Sudan.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live