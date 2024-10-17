Mohammed Kudus: We are disappointed, frustrated with results from the Sudan games

Mohammed Kudus has expressed deep disappointment and frustration with the Black Stars' results in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers, particularly after the losses to Sudan.

Speaking on behalf of his teammates, Kudus shared how upsetting it was for the team to not deliver the results expected by Ghanaians.



He acknowledged that the squad had put in effort but ultimately failed to meet the fans' high expectations.

Kudus emphasized that despite the setbacks, the players are determined to regroup, learn from their mistakes, and improve in future matches to keep Ghana’s AFCON hopes alive.