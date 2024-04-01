Mohammed Kudus breaks Andre Ayew's goal-scoring record at West Ham

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus etched his name into West Ham United's history books by becoming the club's top-scoring Ghanaian player, after scoring against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kudus achieved this distinction in just 35 games, surpassing Ayew's tally of 12 goals in 50 appearances.



In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Kudus leads all Ghanaians in the Premier League this season with the highest number of goal contributions, totaling 11 (comprising seven goals and four assists).



Kudus' scoring prowess extends beyond domestic competitions, with stellar performances in the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup, where he has showcased his talent with a total of 13 goals across all competitions.