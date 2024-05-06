Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
0

Mohammed Kudus completes 13 dribbles against Chelsea to set EPL record

Mohammed Kudus 741 Mohammed Kudus vs Chelsea

Mon, 6 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea, Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus showcased his skills despite his team's heavy 5-0 defeat.

Kudus stood out by successfully completing 13 dribbles, a feat that no other player has achieved this season.

This performance has earned him the record for the most dribbles completed in the English Premier League since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

At the age of 23, Kudus has made a significant impact in his debut season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances.



There are reports suggesting that he may leave West Ham United at the end of the season, highlighting his impressive performances.
Source: www.ghanaweb.live