Mohammed Kudus expresses admiration for Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara

West Ham forward, Mohammed Kudus has expressed his admiration for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

During an interview, the Ghanaian international mentioned that he admired Thiago while growing up because of the midfielder's creative playing style.



"I really liked Thiago Alcantara. I appreciate players who play with creativity and aim to entertain the fans, which is something you can see in my style of play. He was just so smooth," Kudus told Sky Sports.



Having faced Thiago in the Champions League while playing for Ajax, Kudus praised him as the best opponent he has faced.



"I would say Thiago, in the Champions League when Ajax played against Liverpool. But I wasn't surprised because he is my favorite player. Just being close to him was amazing, he was so smooth. You can never get close to him because he controlled the entire game," Kudus added.

Despite only joining West Ham from Ajax last summer, Kudus has had a significant impact for the Hammers.



With 13 goals in all competitions, he now holds the record as the top-scoring Ghanaian player for the club, surpassing Andre Ayew's tally of 12 goals.



Looking forward, Mohammed Kudus aims to continue his impressive form as West Ham gets ready to face Fulham at the London Olympic Stadium in the upcoming Premier League match.