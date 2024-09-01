Mohammed Kudus features as West Ham falls to Manchester City at home

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus played a significant role in West Ham United's 3-1 loss to Manchester City during their Premier League match on Saturday afternoon at the London Stadium.

Kudus, who was in the starting lineup and completed the entire match, could not avert his team's defeat against the defending champions.



Manchester City established an early advantage with Erling Haaland's precise strike in the 10th minute, assisted by a clever pass from Bernardo Silva.

Nevertheless, West Ham quickly equalized in the 19th minute when Jarrod Bowen's cross resulted in an own goal by City's Ruben Dias, bringing the score to 1-1.



